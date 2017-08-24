Bruce Bachman | 1951 – 2017

Albert Bruce Bachman, 66, of Hutchinson, died August 21, 2017, at his home. He was born August 19, 1951, in Yuba City, California, the son of Albert G. and Peggy M. (Churchman) Bachman.

Bruce was a 1969 graduate of Haven High School and received his first degree from HCC in 1974 from the EMT & Fire Science Program. He served on the Hutchinson Fire Department from 1974 to 1999, retiring as Battalion Chief. He received his second degree in 2002 from the X-Ray Technician Program, working at Memorial Hospital in McPherson from 2001 to 2009. He served in the Kansas Army National Guard, was a member at The Father’s House, the International Association of Firefighters, Local 179, and the National Association of Radiology Technicians.

On July 5, 1975, Bruce married Betty Jo Kirk, in Hutchinson. He is survived by: his wife, Betty; sons, Matthew Kirk Bachman and wife Andrea of Hutchinson, Zachary Marc Bachman and wife Haylea of Clearwater; daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Berkley and husband Ryan of Hutchinson; brother, Tom Bachman and wife Rosie of Lakin; sister, Barbara Underwood and husband Mike of Tribune; sister-in-law, Marie Bachman of Susank; mother-in-law, Karrol Kay Kirk of Hutchinson; brother & sister-in-law, Mike & Greta Kirk of Waterloo, Iowa; twelve grandchildren, Makatlyn, Bryson, Devin, Derek, Natalie, Ashton, Allison, Kaydance, Gracie, Samantha, Tucker and Weston; many nieces and nephews. Bruce was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Daniel Lee Bachman; father-in-law, Frank Kirk; sister-in-law, Patti Watts.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 26, 2017, at The Father’s House, 1505 E. 20th, Hutchinson, with Bishop Quintin Moore officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 25, at Crestview Bible Church, 2401 N. Halstead St., Hutchinson. A private family graveside service with Kansas Army National Guard Honors will be at a later date at Buhler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HCC Endowment Association (for the Fire Science Program), in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS, 67501.