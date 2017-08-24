Another robbery reported in Hutchinson early Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police are again investigating a robbery of a local Kwik Shop, the fourth robbery in Hutchinson in two weeks.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday when an employee reported that an individual came in and robbed the 17th & Monroe store of cash and other items.

The man came into the store and demanded cash, according to Police Lt. Marty Robertson. The black male told the clerk that he had a gun, but never actually showed it. He was in the store for up to eight minutes. Robertson says they believe him to be an older man who may be connected to the robberies of a Dillons and the Kwik Shop at 4th & K-61.

Police are also still investigating the robbery of an insurance agent at 610 N. Main. This is the fourth robbery in the area since Aug. 11.

Robertson says anyone with information or possible home surveillance video are asked to call the police.