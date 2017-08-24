UPDATE: Escaped inmates spotted at convenience store; wanted on $1M bond

MAJOR COUNTY, OK — Investigators say two inmates who escaped after overpowering prison transport officers in northwest Oklahoma were spotted at a convenience store more than 130 miles away, according to a media release.

The Major County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the men were seen on surveillance video just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a Quik Trip along Interstate 44 in the Tulsa suburb of Sapulpa.

The office says the two were no longer driving the Dodge pickup but a semitrailer reported stolen in the Oklahoma City suburb of El Reno The black, 2007 Peterbilt semi has an Oklahoma tag number of 706-493.

Authorities say 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp escaped after stealing the transport van Tuesday morning. The van was later found with an empty gun holster inside. Authorities say the inmates may be armed.

Authorities issued arrest warrants for both including charges of Kidnapping, Escape, Robbery, Unauthorized use of a vehicle and Assault and Battery with the Intent to commit a Felony, according to the Major County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say Foy was being taken to Wyoming and Walp to Kansas, both to face charges for nonviolent offenses.

——————-

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on the search in Oklahoma for two inmates who escaped a prison transfer service. (all times local):

3 p.m.

An Oklahoma sheriff says two escaped inmates who stole a prisoner transport van may be armed even though one of the guards escorting the inmates says he didn’t have a gun.

Major County Sheriff Steve Randolph says 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp escaped Tuesday morning by overpowering two officers with Inmate Services Corporation.

The van was later found about 13 miles from where it was stolen, with an empty gun holster inside. Randolph says the guard told investigators he didn’t have a gun, but authorities are investigating whether he was being truthful.

Officials with the Arkansas-based transport company didn’t return a message seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Authorities say Foy was being transported from Pennsylvania to Wyoming, and Walp from Tennessee to Kansas, both to face charges for nonviolent offenses.

___

Authorities say two inmates who escaped a transport van in Oklahoma were being taken to other states to face charges for nonviolent offenses.

Investigators in Oklahoma’s Major County say 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp overpowered two transport officers Tuesday morning and took the van. The search Wednesday focused on a neighboring county where some of the inmates’ personal belongings were found.

The sheriff’s office in Laramie County, Wyoming, says Foy was being transported from Pennsylvania to face burglary, forgery and fraud charges in Wyoming.

Walp was being taken from Tennessee to Seward County, Kansas, where the sheriff’s office says he faces burglary charges.

Oklahoma authorities say the inmates may be armed. They say the van was found about 13 miles (21 kilometers) from where it was stolen, with an empty gun holster inside.

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) — Authorities continue the search for 2 inmates who escaped after stealing a prison transport van in northwestern Oklahoma may now be armed.

Major County Sheriff Steve Randolph says inmates Andrew Foy and Darren Walp overpowered two transport officers about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and took the van on U.S. 412 north of Fairview. The small city is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the van was found about 13 miles (21 kilometers) away in Ringwood, and an empty gun holster was found inside. An oilfield company truck was later reported stolen in the area.

Authorities say the inmates were being taken by a transport company to a correctional facility in Kansas.

It was not immediately clear where the inmates were from or what crimes they were convicted of committing.