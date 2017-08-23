Wayne Stewart | 1936 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wayne Stewart, 80, of Hutchinson, died August 21, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born September 1, 1936, in Lincoln, the son of Glen and Irene (Nible) Stewart.

Wayne retired from Borton Inc., where he worked for 60 years. He had many jobs at Borton: laborer, carpenter, superintendent, estimator, and CEO. Wayne was passionate about his work and he loved the people that worked with him. He never turned a person away that was in need. Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, and uncle. He will be greatly missed by many. Wayne was a very unique person, gifted with wisdom, courage, faith, and love. He carried out God’s plan until the end with love, hope, and faith. Many rewards await him in the loving arms of Jesus.

On June 30, 1956, he married Geraldine Joyce ‘Jo’ Bewley in Atchinson. They shared 61 years of marriage. Wayne is survived by: wife, Jo of the home; sons, Charles and wife Mary of Abilene, TX, Chris and wife Stacy of Kansas City, and Pat of Hutchinson; daughter, Della Buchanan and husband Gene of Hutchinson; brothers, Don of Houston, TX, Thayne and wife Edith of Norfolk, NE; sisters-in-law, Sheila of Smith Center, Ellen of McCool Junction, NE; 18 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Harlan, Harold, Dale; sister-in-law, Rita; son, Ronald; daughters-in-law, Maggie and Debbie; grandson, Tony Stewart; and great-granddaughter, Anastasia Liles.

Parish rosary will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2017, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Holy Cross, 26th and Plum, Hutchinson, with Father Aaron Spexarth officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. in South Round Springs Cemetery, Hunter, with Father Daryl Olmstead officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Cross Church (toward education) or Trinity High School, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.