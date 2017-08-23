USD 309 budget hearing Thursday evening

NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson USD 309 School Board will hold their budget hearing Thursday evening. The budget for this year totals $18.5 million on total taxes levied of $3.4 million.

The tax rate will go up from 48.0 to 49.0 mills.

Also Thursday, the board will continue discussion into the district’s facilities and whether to pursue a bond issue in the future. The district is wanting to expand the elementary school in South Hutchinson and the science area at the high school among other things. The board will also discuss whether to add girls soccer to the sports program.

Thursday’s meeting of the Nickerson USD 309 School Board begins at 6:30 at the school district offices on W 4th Ave. just west of Fun Valley.