United Way Volunteer Day is Aug. 26

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The United Way of Reno County Community Work Day is set for Aug. 26. The event is an opportunity for groups to volunteer and do hands on projects for local non-profits and seniors that need assistance.

Over 500 volunteers will assist in 24 projects throughout Reno County this year including painting houses for Brush Up Hutch, clean up Carey Park, work at the Boys and Girls Club, paint at Hadley Day Center, and work on the playground at Ave. A Elementary.

The day will start with the morning for breakfast at DCI Park between 7:00 and 8:00. They will then be sent off to start their good work at their project sites by 8:30 that morning.

The Community Work Day precedes United Way of Reno County’s kick off of the annual

fundraising campaign which starts Friday, Sept 1, 2017. This year the goal is to help

raise $1,446,000 for local nonprofits in Hutchinson and Reno Co.