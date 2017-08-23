Suspect in custody after hostage situation in NW Kansas

NORTON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for involvement in an alleged domestic violence incident.

Just after 2a.m. Wednesday, police were alerted to report of a domestic violence, hostage situation at a residence in the 100 Block of Howard Avenue in Norton, according to a media release.

Just after 7:30 a.m. officers made an arrest and resolved the situation with assistance from the Norton County Sheriff’s Department and Kansas Highway Patrol.

Officers booked the suspect into the Norton County Jail pending formal charges. No additional details were released early Wednesday.