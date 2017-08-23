Seck formally charged for sexual exploitation of a child

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 31-year-old man arrested last week by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly having pictures of naked, underage children on his phone was back in court Wednesday for the formal reading of charges.

Samuel Ross Seck now faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, both level five person felonies with a maximum sentence of over 11 years in prison. The state is filing the case under the persistent sex offender statute, meaning that — if convicted — he would receive the maximum with no chance for a non-prison sanction. It also means that the sentence could be doubled.

Seck has a prior conviction for attempted sexual exploitation of a child out Geary County.

With the charges filed, the case now moves to a waiver-status docket on Sept. 6.