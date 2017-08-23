Remembrance service set for Kansas zoo gorilla

TOPEKA -Tiffany, a gorilla that lived at the Topeka Zoo for nearly fifty years, touched the hearts of many people in the Topeka community. In a media release, the city reported that since her death Sunday, an overwhelming display of sympathy and condolence has been displayed.

In response to the many that have requested it, the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center will be hosting a Remembrance Ceremony in honor of Tiffany the gorilla Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30.

For those that wish to participate in the ceremony, the zoo will open free of charge at 6:00 PM Friday evening. Between 6:00 and 7:00, guests can enjoy the zoo grounds, add wishes to a wishing tree, visit with keepers that cared for Tiffany and see a slide show depicting her life. At 7:00, a program will begin and will include remarks from Zoo Director Brendan Wiley, Zoo Keeper Joe Hood, Kindergartner Eli May and Zoo Director Emeritus Gary K. Clarke. The program and event is expected to end around 7:30.

Memorial donations made in Tiffany’s honor will be sent to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International to benefit gorillas in their range territories in Africa.