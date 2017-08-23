Jonnie D. Raigosa | 1956 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jonnie D. Raigosa, 61, of Hutchinson, died Monday, August 21, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born June 26, 1956, in Wichita Falls, TX, the son of John and Josephine L. (Trujillo) Raigosa, Jr.

Jonnie graduated from Hutchinson High School and worked at the Anchor Inn. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and collector of sports memorabilia, in addition to his passion for Chihuahuas and his ’67 Chevelle. Jonnie was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

On August 14, 2004, he married Anne Treaster in Hutchinson. She survives. Other survivors include: daughter, Kandi Talley and fiance Aaron Schrieber; son, Angel Raigosa and wife Crystal; sister, Candy Parker and husband Homer, all of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Madisen Talley, Matthew Talley Jr., Antonio Raigosa, Dominic Raigosa, Liliana Raigosa; mother, Jo L. Raigosa of Inman; mother-in-law, Eloise Treaster of Quincy, IL; brothers-in-law, Adam Treaster of Quincy, IL, and Anthony Treaster of Pueblo, CO; and numerous other family members and friends, all of whom will miss him very much. He was preceded in death by his father.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2017, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 612 S. Maple, South Hutchinson, with Father Ned J. Blick officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present to receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.