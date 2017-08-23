James L. “Jim” Edwards II | 1949 – 2017

James L. ‘Jim’ Edwards II, 68, of Hutchinson, died August 21, 2017, at his home. He was born January 27, 1949, in Hutchinson, to James Lester and Maxine Jewel (Bass) Edwards.

Jim graduated from Buhler High School in 1969. Immediately after high school, he joined the United States Navy, where he served from July 1969 to July 1973. For over 37 years, Jim worked at Krause Plow as a leadman. Jim enjoyed carpentry work and flipping houses, but his devotion was to his family, and he loved to dote on his grandchildren.

On September 5, 1970, he married Jackie Amberg in San Diego, CA. She died February 2, 2015. Survivors include: sons, Jamie Lynn Edwards and Curtis Lee Edwards (Melissa), all of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Braxton Lee Edwards, Breckyn Leigh Edwards, and Braelyn Leigh Edwards, all of Hutchinson; sister, Carol Pfister of Alden; father-in-law, Jack Amberg of Wichita; sister-in-law, Robin Tompkins of Wellington; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place. Private family inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, with Jeremy Edwards officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.