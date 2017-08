HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday evening at 30th & Halstead.

A Wichita woman, 46-year-old Lisa Giardina, was cited for disobeying a red signal light after the vehicle she was driving struck a vehicle operated by 26-year-old Jessica Smith

Smith was transported by Reno County EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The accident occurred around 7:35 p.m.