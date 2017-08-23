HFD grateful for community support

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Recently, the Hutchinson Fire Department set out to accomplish a task: help local kids in need.

Nearly two weeks ago, Family Fun Days were set up at local businesses with the Reno County Sheriff’s F.O.P. and Communities That Care. The H.F.D. and local law enforcement put together fun activities and encouraged the public to donate school supplies for children in Hutchinson. During these times of giving, the community pulled together and offered a generous amount of school supplies.

“We started to count individual supplies and found that to be an overwhelming task,” Capt. Mike Cain of the Hutchinson Fire Department said. “The community support for this has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

Twenty shopping carts were filled to the brim. The fire department collected $1,700 in cash donations. The fire department used the cash donations to go on shopping sprees and buy even more supplies.

During a live broadcast at Target with My 93.1, one donor graciously offered $50. In return, Fire Pup performed a dance battle with McGruff the Crime Dog. That battle was posted on social media.

The fire department started delivering supplies last Friday. Supply drops started at Avenue A and Lincoln Elementary.