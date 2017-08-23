Dillon Lecture Series announces 2018 lineup

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Dillon Lecture Series has announced the speakers for the 2018 season. The lecture schedule kicks off with the Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs Mitch Holthus Feb. 6.

On April 17, the speaker will be Astronaut Captain Scott Kelly, whose historical 2015 one year in space captivated the world and seized the imagination of millions during his record-breaking voyage.

Oct. 2 will feature actor RJ Mitte, who is best known for playing Walt Jr. in AMC’s “Breaking Bad.” He’s also an equality and diversity activist, who also battles cerebral palsy.

Finally, the Nov. 6 speaker will be Doreen Walsh, who was a flight attendant on the U.S. Airways flight that landed on the Hudson River.

Patron memberships, including special offers for remaining 2017 & 2018 lectures are available. Please call (620) 665-3505 or email woodworthr@hutchcc.edu.