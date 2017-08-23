Defense wants murder case dismissed

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Continued again last week, the felony murder trial for Brennan Trass has now received a motion hearing for dismissal.

Trass is accused in the shooting death of 24-year-old Jose Morales, who was found on the floor of a residence back on Aug. 17, 2015, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Judge Trish Rose agreed to the continuance, but now the defense wants the case dismissed with the defendant claiming he wasn’t escorted to some of the hearings where the case was continued. Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton will argue that’s simply not true. Stanton says Trass was brought into the courtroom for every hearing.

Stanton says he also has a motion a limine filed, asking the court to deny a defense argument that the shooting was self-defense.

They may also set a new trial date when the hearing is held Thursday morning.

The trial was set to begin next month, but has now been pushed back to January 2018.