Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/23/17 Schoening Brian Keith Burglary; Non-dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime 08/23/17 Edwards Terri Ann Probation Violation 08/23/17 Edwards Terri Ann Failure to Appear 08/23/17 Sage Michelle Elaine Failure to Appear 08/23/17 Roth Abram Jon Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct 08/23/17 Roth Abram Jon Failure to Appear 08/22/17 Thomas Jordan Anthony Failure to Appear 08/22/17 Harden Jason Roy Wayne Failure to Appear 08/22/17 Harden Jason Roy Wayne Failure to Appear 08/22/17 Harden Jason Roy Wayne Failure to Appear 08/22/17 McGlynn William Scott Failure to Appear 08/22/17 McGlynn William Scott Failure to Appear 08/22/17 Corbin Aaron A DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/22/17 Corkins Ryan Scott Drugs; Possession of Marijuana 08/22/17 Corkins Ryan Scott Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 08/22/17 Corkins Ryan Scott Failure to Appear 08/22/17 Corkins Ryan Scott Failure to Appear 08/22/17 Verrette Davis Lee Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 08/22/17 Goertzen Kimberly Diane Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 08/22/17 Jackson Jordan Lovell Probation Violation