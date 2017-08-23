Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|08/23/17
|Schoening
|Brian
|Keith
|Burglary; Non-dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
|08/23/17
|Edwards
|Terri
|Ann
|Probation Violation
|08/23/17
|Edwards
|Terri
|Ann
|Failure to Appear
|08/23/17
|Sage
|Michelle
|Elaine
|Failure to Appear
|08/23/17
|Roth
|Abram
|Jon
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
|08/23/17
|Roth
|Abram
|Jon
|Failure to Appear
|08/22/17
|Thomas
|Jordan
|Anthony
|Failure to Appear
|08/22/17
|Harden
|Jason
|Roy Wayne
|Failure to Appear
|08/22/17
|Harden
|Jason
|Roy Wayne
|Failure to Appear
|08/22/17
|Harden
|Jason
|Roy Wayne
|Failure to Appear
|08/22/17
|McGlynn
|William
|Scott
|Failure to Appear
|08/22/17
|McGlynn
|William
|Scott
|Failure to Appear
|08/22/17
|Corbin
|Aaron
|A
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/22/17
|Corkins
|Ryan
|Scott
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|08/22/17
|Corkins
|Ryan
|Scott
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|08/22/17
|Corkins
|Ryan
|Scott
|Failure to Appear
|08/22/17
|Corkins
|Ryan
|Scott
|Failure to Appear
|08/22/17
|Verrette
|Davis
|Lee
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|08/22/17
|Goertzen
|Kimberly
|Diane
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|08/22/17
|Jackson
|Jordan
|Lovell
|Probation Violation
Please follow and like us:
Leave a Reply