Brown racks up $134,000 bond on numerous charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 35-year-old man who became angry while appearing via video from the Reno County Correctional Facility is now jailed on a bond of $134,000 on a slew of charges, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s jail log.

All of this comes after the latest arrest of James Brown on Aug. 20. He’s accused of threatening a man with a hammer and battering a female in a domestic case. He is then accused of running from police when they arrived on the disturbance call in the 700 block of South Severance.

Potential charges include aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, interference with law enforcement and battery-domestic violence

Police also believe he may have been involved with Amanda Gresham, and the robbery and beating of a man with a handgun at his residence back in July.

Other potential charges listed include aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, theft and criminal damage.

Brown was also listed as an absconder from community corrections for a drug conviction here in Reno County. He was also convicted in Sedgwick County for flee and elude, theft and criminal possession of a weapon.

Brown should be back in court on Aug. 29 for the reading of charges.