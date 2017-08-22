Verstraete charged with burglary, arson and theft

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man arrested by law enforcement for crimes in July was back before a judge Tuesday morning for the reading of charges that include burglary of a county home, arson of a building in Arlington and theft of services.

The state is accusing Dylan Verstraete of burglary for breaking into a home in Arlington on July 19, 2017. On that same date, he’s accused of starting a fire in the 12,000 block of Fairview Road in the Arlington area.

Finally, he’s charged with theft of property or services for stealing property, including a computer screen; three guns, including a 12 gauge semi-automatic Winchester; and miscellaneous items from a home in the county.

With the charges filed, the case against Verstraete will now move to a waiver-status docket next month.