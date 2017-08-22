Verstraete charged with burglary, arson and theft

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man arrested by law enforcement for crimes in July was back before a judge Tuesday morning for the reading of charges that include burglary of a county home, arson of a building in Arlington and theft of services.
The state is accusing Dylan Verstraete of burglary for breaking into a home in Arlington on July 19, 2017. On that same date, he’s accused of starting a fire in the 12,000 block of Fairview Road in the Arlington area.
Finally, he’s charged with theft of property or services for stealing property, including a computer screen; three guns, including a 12 gauge semi-automatic Winchester; and miscellaneous items from a home in the county.
With the charges filed, the case against Verstraete will now move to a waiver-status docket next month.
Comments
fake name goes here says
Lucky this guy’s survived to court at all…bad idea to mess with people in small towns like that, they’ll often shoot first and never bother asking questions! This guy got lucky enough to break into a home while the owner was out, so instead of the cops looking for a missing person, they put this guy behind bars!