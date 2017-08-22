Rue21 to close at Hutchinson Mall

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It was the first store to come to the Hutchinson Mall after RockStep Capital, LLC took over the complex. Now signs have gone up in the windows that rue21 is closing.

The signs went up this morning and things were going on sale to liquidate the store’s merchandise. The store is closing sometime next month.

The closing comes four months after the clothing chain closed 400 stores nationwide.

More details will come as they are made available.