Rue21 to close at Hutchinson Mall

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It was the first store to come to the Hutchinson Mall after RockStep Capital, LLC took over the complex. Now signs have gone up in the windows that rue21 is closing.
The signs went up this morning and things were going on sale to liquidate the store’s merchandise. The store is closing sometime next month.
The closing comes four months after the clothing chain closed 400 stores nationwide.
More details will come as they are made available.
Comments
fake name goes here says
I didn’t know our mall had a revolving door!
FMall says
Of course they always have to close the stores that carry clothes that actually fit a fat girl and are affordable :/
Insiderinsight says
It does with Laura Barb as a property manager!
Simon says
http://www.hutchpost.com/2014/12/17/rockstep-capital-president-talks-about-plans-for-the-hutchinson-mall/
I’ll just drop that here.
charles says
well there are no jobs ehre how can any one make a living when ther are no jobs to be had,,and the city don’t want to do a dang thing about it either,,
HUtchinson well be all homeless walking the streets soon..and be come a goust town..