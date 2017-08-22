Martha A. “Marty” Cochran

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Martha Angela ‘Marty’ Cochran, 63, of Hutchinson, died Saturday, August 19, 2017. She was born July 5, 1954, in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Wayne Stanley and Shirley Ann (Watson) Parker.

She was a 1972 graduate of Scotland County R-1 School, a member of First United Methodist Church, Hutchinson, and was owner of a title insurance company here in Hutchinson.

On December 21, 1972, she married Jimmy Dean Cochran in Memphis, Missouri. He survives. Also surviving, are their sons, Ryan and wife Carrie of Hutchinson, Zac and wife Kate of Wichita; two grandsons, Fisher Austin and Bane Parker; sisters, Kathryn Eggers of Overland Park, Rebecca Parker Childress of Edina, Missouri, Tamara Parker Nance of Tampa, Florida, Teresa Parker McDonald of Venice, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marty was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law, John and Edna Cochran.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 24, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, with Reverend Jeff Slater presiding. Friends may sign her memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through service time Thursday, with family present from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.