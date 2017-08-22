Kansas congressman in district Trump lost faces town hall

JOHN HANNA, AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Republican congressman in a Kansas district that President Donald Trump narrowly lost last year is expected to face tough questions about health care and other issues during a town hall meeting.

National Democrats already were targeting Rep. Kevin Yoder before Tuesday night’s event in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe.

It was Yoder’s first face-to-face town hall meeting with constituents since Trump’s election in November. The event was sponsored by The Kansas City Star.

Four of the five representatives in the suburban Kansas City 3rd District in the past 50 years have been Republicans. But the district has in the past had a centrist streak.

Democrats smell an opportunity because Trump struggled in the district and Yoder voted for the House GOP’s plan for overhauling health care.