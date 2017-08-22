Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|08/22/17
|Pratt
|Mitchell
|Allen
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|08/22/17
|Mendoza
|Jason
|Anthony
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|08/22/17
|Norland
|Kimberly
|Lynn
|Failure to Appear
|08/22/17
|Heinly
|Matthew
|Scott
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/22/17
|Stevenson
|John
|Patrick
|Probation Violation
|08/22/17
|Stevenson
|John
|Patrick
|Failure to Appear
|08/22/17
|Stevenson
|John
|Patrick
|Probation Violation
|08/22/17
|Osborn
|Cody
|Alexander
|Probation Violation
|08/21/17
|Glass
|Crysta
|Jeaneen
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/21/17
|Glass
|Crysta
|Jeaneen
|Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance
|08/21/17
|Bassett
|Miles
|Lee
|Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order
|08/21/17
|Hougham
|Helen
|Renea
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/21/17
|Cole
|Angela
|Battery; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm
|08/21/17
|Cole
|Angela
|Disorderly Conduct; Brawling or fighting
|08/21/17
|Stowell
|Erin
|Eden
|Probation Violation
|08/21/17
|Stowell
|Erin
|Eden
|Failure to Appear
|08/21/17
|Stowell
|Erin
|Eden
|Failure to Appear
|08/21/17
|Lopez
|Ismael
|Failure to Appear
