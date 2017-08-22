Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/22/17 Pratt Mitchell Allen Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000 08/22/17 Mendoza Jason Anthony Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 08/22/17 Norland Kimberly Lynn Failure to Appear 08/22/17 Heinly Matthew Scott DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/22/17 Stevenson John Patrick Probation Violation 08/22/17 Stevenson John Patrick Failure to Appear 08/22/17 Stevenson John Patrick Probation Violation 08/22/17 Osborn Cody Alexander Probation Violation 08/21/17 Glass Crysta Jeaneen DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/21/17 Glass Crysta Jeaneen Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance 08/21/17 Bassett Miles Lee Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order 08/21/17 Hougham Helen Renea DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/21/17 Cole Angela Battery; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm 08/21/17 Cole Angela Disorderly Conduct; Brawling or fighting 08/21/17 Stowell Erin Eden Probation Violation 08/21/17 Stowell Erin Eden Failure to Appear 08/21/17 Stowell Erin Eden Failure to Appear 08/21/17 Lopez Ismael Failure to Appear