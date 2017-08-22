Daily Bookings

Hutch Post

08/22/17 Pratt Mitchell Allen Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000

08/22/17 Pratt Mitchell Allen Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
08/22/17 Mendoza Jason Anthony Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
08/22/17 Norland Kimberly Lynn Failure to Appear
08/22/17 Heinly Matthew Scott DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/22/17 Stevenson John Patrick Probation Violation
08/22/17 Stevenson John Patrick Failure to Appear
08/22/17 Stevenson John Patrick Probation Violation
08/22/17 Osborn Cody Alexander Probation Violation
08/21/17 Glass Crysta Jeaneen DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/21/17 Glass Crysta Jeaneen Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance
08/21/17 Bassett Miles Lee Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order
08/21/17 Hougham Helen Renea DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/21/17 Cole Angela Battery; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm
08/21/17 Cole Angela Disorderly Conduct; Brawling or fighting
08/21/17 Stowell Erin Eden Probation Violation
08/21/17 Stowell Erin Eden Failure to Appear
08/21/17 Stowell Erin Eden Failure to Appear
08/21/17 Lopez Ismael Failure to Appear
