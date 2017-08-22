Commission approves items for Community Corrections

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission made quick work of its agenda items Tuesday including passing a couple of items concerning Community Corrections.

One was for a contract with Mirror, Inc. to provide services for those placed on community corrections for substance abuse treatment. Community Corrections will pay Mirror $2,083 per month and Mirror will submit an invoice for services performed each month.

Money for these services will come from a grant through the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The commission also approved a grant application for Community Corrections in the amount of $106,448. This grant would be a reinvestment grant from the Kansas Department of Corrections. This grant would include expanding the services to youth being supervised by Court Services.