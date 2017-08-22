Chamber seeking nominations for Farm City Week Awards

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Committee is seeking nominations for the 2017 Farm Focus Family Award and the 2017 Agri-Business of the Year Award.

Each year in November during National Farm City Week, the Chamber celebrates agri-business and the impact it has on Reno County during the Chamber Membership Breakfast. This year’s Farm Focus Family breakfast will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

In addition to inviting all Reno County farmers to attend the breakfast at no charge, two local farm families will be recognized. This award began in 1985 and 96 families in Reno County have been recognized for their contributions to Reno County Agriculture since then.

This year, the Chamber’s Agri-Business Committee will also be adding a new award, the Reno County Agri-Business of the Year. This award is intended to honor agri-businesses in Reno County, which is defined as the businesses collectively associated with the production and distribution of agricultural products.

Nomination forms for both the Farm Focus Family Award and the Agri-Business Award can be found online at HutchChamber.com or by stopping by the Chamber office at 117 N. Walnut. For questions or more information, please contact Chelsey Dawson in the Chamber office at (620) 662-3391 or email her at chelseyd@hutchchamber.com.