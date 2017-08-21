WorkforceOne and Siemens employees to meet Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A meeting with Kansas WorkforceOne in Newton and Siemens/Gamesa employees is set for Wednesday at the nacelle facility.

The meeting comes on the heels of the announced layoff of 140 employees. Tucky Allen of Kansas WorkforceOne says employees who are confident they will be called back at some time do have some options, which include collecting unemployment benefits or taking temp jobs elsewhere until they are called back. Those who feel they are at the end of their employment with the company will be able to get training and other help in finding employment from WorkforceOne

Allen also noted that, like the employees who are losing their jobs from the closing of Eaton at the end of the year, there are plenty of opportunities for employees who may want to look for permanent work elsewhere.

Chamber President Debra Teufel says, while any news like this is not good, she feels confident that Siemens/Gamesa is still committed to the future of the Hutchinson plant. Teufel says the Chamber and WorkforceOne will hold a job fair for Siemens employees in the coming weeks.

The layoffs come at a time when Siemens/Gamesa has also closed a major wind facility in Canada and a second plant that employed over 600 workers in Denmark.