Skies clear just in time for eclipse viewing party at Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan– It looked like the eclipse was going to be a bit of a bust in Hutchinson until the skies cleared just before the start of the event at 11 a.m.

A great crowd showed up at the Cosmosphere for the watch party which included several high powered binoculars and plenty of eclipse viewing glasses for the public. Rain during the morning and the persistent clouds moved out and the sun came through forcing onlookers to search for shade to get out of the hot muggy conditions. Viewers enjoyed food and plenty of good music as they waited for the peak of the event which came just after 1 p.m.

As the event reached its peak trees cast oddly shaped shadows on the ground, streetlights came on and animals went into their evening habits. After about four minutes viewers could see the moon start to pass to the left of the sun and by 2:15 CDT the event was over. The next such event in the central US won’t be for another 99 years.

Along with the food and music, there were plenty of children’s activities including making an eclipse out of Oreo cookies, chalk art, and bracelets made from various beads to represent the planets of the solar system.

The event was a joint effort of the Cosmosphere and the Hutchinson Public Library.