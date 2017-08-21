Manuel M. Hinojosa | 1933 – 2017

Manuel Mateo Hinojosa, 84, of Hutchinson, died Thursday, August 17, 2017, at his home in Hutchinson. He was born January 9, 1933, in San Diego, TX, the son of Samuel and Antonia (Garza) Hinojosa. Manuel graduated from San Diego High School in 1951 and immediately enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1959. Manuel worked as a machinist at Cessna and then at Dillons warehouse, where he was known as ‘Dad’, until his retirement in 2001. He was a member of Teamsters Local #795 and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, South Hutchinson.

On August 5, 1956, Manuel married Cecilia Franco in Knickerbocker, Texas. They shared 61 years of marriage.

He is survived by: his wife, Cecilia, of the home; daughters, Amanda Hinojosa, Sylvia Diaz (Armando), Rebecca Augustine (Claude), all of Hutchinson, Bertha Dorzweiler (Lloyd) of Bel Aire; grandchildren, Renee Augustine of Portland, OR, Mychal Augustine (Christina) of Graz, Austria, Luke Moran, Steven Moran, Kyler Diaz and girlfriend Lauren Rust, Phillipe Diaz, Ector Diaz, Raul Diaz, Gracie Diaz, all of Hutchinson, Matthew Dorzweiler, Lisa Dorzweiler, Sara Masura; great-grandson, Ignacio Augustine; sister, Blanca Jaimes of Bishop, TX; sisters-in-law, Margaret Alvarez (Tony) of San Antonio, TX and Elizabeth Chavez of Phoenix, AZ; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Manuel was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Armando Jaimes.

Parish rosary will be 10 a.m. Monday, August 21, 2017, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 612 S. Maple, South Hutchinson, with Father Ned J. Blick officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, with military honors conducted by McConnell Air Force Base. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, with the family present from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to the church or Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.