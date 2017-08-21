Langdon woman makes court appearance after short chase with law enforcement

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 46-year-old Langdon woman who ran from law enforcement late Friday made a first court appearance Monday where she was read the potential charges.

Kristine Lynn Brown faces potential charges of felony flee and elude, DUI, her fourth, and driving while suspended.

It started around 11:20 p.m. Friday when a Reno County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a truck traveling east on 4th near Lorraine with a burnt-out tag light. The deputy turned around and followed the truck to 3rd and K-61 and began to follow. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Avenue G and K-61. He activated his lights and siren and the vehicle stopped. As the deputy approached the truck, the driver took off and the deputy followed, noting that the driver was being reckless and eventually got onto U.S 50, often going left of center or weaving over the fog line. At one point, she came within a foot of hitting a guardrail on Highway 50, according to the deputy.

A South Hutchinson Police Officer laid stop sticks on the highway and all four tires were struck, but the truck continued for about another half mile before she stopped.

Her passenger was taken into custody, but Brown refused to exit the vehicle. She was assisted out of the vehicle against her will and taken into custody.

Her bond was set at $3,250 and she is expected back in court next week for the formal reading of any charges.