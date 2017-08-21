Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Kan. man jailed for allegedly threatening neighbor with a brick

by Leave a Comment

Garrison- photo Saline Co.

SALINE COUNTY —  Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for allegedly threating his neighbor with a brick.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Christopher Garrison, 26, Salina, pounded on his neighbor’s door, according to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester. Before his 51-year-old neighbor could answer, Garrison allegedly ran through a side fence.

The neighbor noticed that the gate had been left open and went to investigate. Capt. Forrester said that the neighbor walked through the gate to find Garrison wielding a brick. He allegedly threatened to hurt the neighbor.

Police arrested Garrison on requested charges of aggravated assault and one count of trespassing.

Please follow and like us:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *