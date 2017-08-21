Hutch man busted for drug distribution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Drug Unit served a search warrant early Monday morning at a home in the 400 block of East Bigger.

Michael Moore, 57, was arrested for three counts of distribution of drugs within a thousand feet of a school. That included methamphetamine and other drugs. He was also in possession of a weapon, which is unlawful because of him reportedly being an addicted person.

Officials say they began serving the warrant around 6:20 a.m. before school children began showing up at Lincoln Elementary.

Moore is jailed on a bond of $76,500 and should make a first appearance in court Tuesday morning.