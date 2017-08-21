Greg Berglund | 1947 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Greg Berglund, 69, died August 17, 2017, at his home in Hutchinson. He was born August 20, 1947, in Topeka, the son of John and Carol (Sanneman) Berglund. Greg graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1965, Hutchinson Community College and Wichita State University. Greg was a retired computer programmer. He was involved in AmVets, Boy Scouts of America, past president of Kiwanis Club in 1993, and proud member of NSRA. Greg had a passion for music, especially, blues and jazz and was also an avid car enthusiast. He had a unique hobby that would take him all across America and make many friends along the way. They never came up with a group name but all shared one passion, being beer connoisseurs.

Greg is survived by: sister, Stephanie Berglund of San Rafael, CA; son, Jason Berglund of Kansas City; daughter, Zoe ‘Jessica Berglund’ Bysfield and husband Todd of Lenexa; and grandchildren, Tanner, Sierrah, Koby, Maddox, and Connor.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place.

Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 24, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson. Private family inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Wednesday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to Boy Scouts of America Camp Kanza or AmVets, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.