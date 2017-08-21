Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/21/17 Currie Alex Michael Burglary; Vehicle, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime 08/21/17 Currie Alex Michael Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $25,000 to $99,999 08/21/17 Bashline Christopher Michael Failure to Appear 08/21/17 Jones Deborah Diane In Transit From-To Other Agency 08/21/17 Beachy Darrell Eugene Failure to Appear 08/21/17 Beachy Darrell Eugene Failure to Appear 08/21/17 Moore Michael Dean Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g; within 1000′ of school 08/21/17 Moore Michael Dean Drugs; Distribute Substance designated in 65-4105,4107,4109,4111(Oxy, Hydrocodone); < 10 dosage units; 1000′ of school 08/21/17 Moore Michael Dean Drugs; Distribute Substance designated in 65-4105,4107,4109,4111(Oxy, Hydrocodone); < 10 dosage units; 1000′ of school 08/21/17 Moore Michael Dean Criminal Use of Weapons; Possession of Firearm by someone Addicted to and an unlawful user of controlled substance 08/21/17 Arnold Tisha Marie Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly use Physical contact in angry/rude manner w/ weapon 08/21/17 Arnold Bruce Lee Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction) 08/21/17 Richards-Kutz Jacob Ryan Drugs; Possession of Marijuana 08/21/17 Richards-Kutz Jacob Ryan Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 08/20/17 Brown James Gatlin Probation Violation 08/20/17 Brown James Gatlin Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 08/20/17 Brown James Gatlin Domestic Battery; Knowing or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction) 08/20/17 Brown James Gatlin Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant 08/20/17 Abernathy Amanda Ann Failure to Appear 08/20/17 Lewis Clint Arthur DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 2nd Offense; Child present 08/20/17 Lewis Clint Arthur Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage 08/20/17 Lewis Clint Arthur DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/20/17 Lewis Clint Arthur Endangering a Child 08/20/17 Smith Linda Jean Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 08/20/17 Smith Linda Jean Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance 08/20/17 Smith Linda Jean Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage 08/20/17 Nelson Rachael Louise Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 08/20/17 Nelson Rachael Louise Drugs; Possession of Marijuana 08/20/17 Nelson Rachael Louise Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 08/20/17 Nelson Rachael Louise Failure to Appear 08/20/17 Cunningham Jeramy Michael DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/20/17 Cunningham Jeramy Michael Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance 08/20/17 Mitchell Pamela Jo DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense 08/20/17 Mitchell Pamela Jo Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage 08/20/17 Moore Quinton Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000 08/20/17 Moore Quinton Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway 08/20/17 Hernandez Jr Hugo Rene Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000 08/20/17 Jaye Jace Tyler Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999 08/20/17 Jaye Jace Tyler DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense 08/19/17 Collins Gregory Lawon Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 08/19/17 Allen Christopher Leevon DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/19/17 Allen Christopher Leevon Failure to Appear 08/19/17 Stewart Joshua Allan Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000 08/19/17 Dickson Leila Renee Worthless Checks; Less than $1,000 08/19/17 Pulliam Danny Ray Failure to Appear 08/19/17 Christner Patrick Edwin DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense 08/19/17 Surdi Kirk Anthony DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/19/17 Brown Kristine Lynn Flee & Elude; Reckless Driving (KSA 8-1566) 08/19/17 Brown Kristine Lynn DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 4th and Subsequent Offenses 08/19/17 Brown Kristine Lynn DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/19/17 Clark Jr Adrian Alan Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct 08/19/17 Clark Jr Adrian Alan Failure to Appear 08/18/17 Granados Saul Rolando DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions 08/18/17 Pfenning Shaina Rachelle Probation Violation 08/18/17 Millet Douglas Craig Failure to Appear 08/18/17 Giesel Jennifer Kae DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 2nd Offense 08/18/17 Giesel Jennifer Kae DL Violation; Drive In Violation Restrictions 08/18/17 Giesel Jennifer Kae Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct 08/18/17 Giesel Jennifer Kae DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/18/17 Giesel Jennifer Kae Leave the scene of an accident; Injury or Property Damage > $1000 08/18/17 Giesel Jennifer Kae Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant 08/18/17 Giesel Jennifer Kae Fail to Report Accident Involving Property Damage > $1000 08/18/17 Padilla Parra Rene DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 2nd Offense 08/18/17 Padilla Parra Rene Failure to Appear 08/18/17 Arevalo Mendoza Sean Carlos Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order 08/18/17 Carithers Tiffany Nichole Probation Violation 08/18/17 Green Tiffany Dawn Probation Violation 08/18/17 Kerr William Michael Failure to Appear 08/18/17 Kerr William Michael Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant 08/18/17 Struble Whitleigh Renee DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/18/17 Salsbery Erice Benard DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense