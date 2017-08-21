Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|08/21/17
|Currie
|Alex
|Michael
|Burglary; Vehicle, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
|08/21/17
|Currie
|Alex
|Michael
|Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $25,000 to $99,999
|08/21/17
|Bashline
|Christopher
|Michael
|Failure to Appear
|08/21/17
|Jones
|Deborah
|Diane
|In Transit From-To Other Agency
|08/21/17
|Beachy
|Darrell
|Eugene
|Failure to Appear
|08/21/17
|Beachy
|Darrell
|Eugene
|Failure to Appear
|08/21/17
|Moore
|Michael
|Dean
|Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g; within 1000′ of school
|08/21/17
|Moore
|Michael
|Dean
|Drugs; Distribute Substance designated in 65-4105,4107,4109,4111(Oxy, Hydrocodone); < 10 dosage units; 1000′ of school
|08/21/17
|Moore
|Michael
|Dean
|Drugs; Distribute Substance designated in 65-4105,4107,4109,4111(Oxy, Hydrocodone); < 10 dosage units; 1000′ of school
|08/21/17
|Moore
|Michael
|Dean
|Criminal Use of Weapons; Possession of Firearm by someone Addicted to and an unlawful user of controlled substance
|08/21/17
|Arnold
|Tisha
|Marie
|Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly use Physical contact in angry/rude manner w/ weapon
|08/21/17
|Arnold
|Bruce
|Lee
|Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
|08/21/17
|Richards-Kutz
|Jacob
|Ryan
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|08/21/17
|Richards-Kutz
|Jacob
|Ryan
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|08/20/17
|Brown
|James
|Gatlin
|Probation Violation
|08/20/17
|Brown
|James
|Gatlin
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|08/20/17
|Brown
|James
|Gatlin
|Domestic Battery; Knowing or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)
|08/20/17
|Brown
|James
|Gatlin
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
|08/20/17
|Abernathy
|Amanda
|Ann
|Failure to Appear
|08/20/17
|Lewis
|Clint
|Arthur
|DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 2nd Offense; Child present
|08/20/17
|Lewis
|Clint
|Arthur
|Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage
|08/20/17
|Lewis
|Clint
|Arthur
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/20/17
|Lewis
|Clint
|Arthur
|Endangering a Child
|08/20/17
|Smith
|Linda
|Jean
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|08/20/17
|Smith
|Linda
|Jean
|Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance
|08/20/17
|Smith
|Linda
|Jean
|Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage
|08/20/17
|Nelson
|Rachael
|Louise
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|08/20/17
|Nelson
|Rachael
|Louise
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|08/20/17
|Nelson
|Rachael
|Louise
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|08/20/17
|Nelson
|Rachael
|Louise
|Failure to Appear
|08/20/17
|Cunningham
|Jeramy
|Michael
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/20/17
|Cunningham
|Jeramy
|Michael
|Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance
|08/20/17
|Mitchell
|Pamela
|Jo
|DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense
|08/20/17
|Mitchell
|Pamela
|Jo
|Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage
|08/20/17
|Moore
|Quinton
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|08/20/17
|Moore
|Quinton
|Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway
|08/20/17
|Hernandez
|Jr
|Hugo
|Rene
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|08/20/17
|Jaye
|Jace
|Tyler
|Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
|08/20/17
|Jaye
|Jace
|Tyler
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
|08/19/17
|Collins
|Gregory
|Lawon
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|08/19/17
|Allen
|Christopher
|Leevon
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/19/17
|Allen
|Christopher
|Leevon
|Failure to Appear
|08/19/17
|Stewart
|Joshua
|Allan
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|08/19/17
|Dickson
|Leila
|Renee
|Worthless Checks; Less than $1,000
|08/19/17
|Pulliam
|Danny
|Ray
|Failure to Appear
|08/19/17
|Christner
|Patrick
|Edwin
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
|08/19/17
|Surdi
|Kirk
|Anthony
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/19/17
|Brown
|Kristine
|Lynn
|Flee & Elude; Reckless Driving (KSA 8-1566)
|08/19/17
|Brown
|Kristine
|Lynn
|DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 4th and Subsequent Offenses
|08/19/17
|Brown
|Kristine
|Lynn
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/19/17
|Clark
|Jr
|Adrian
|Alan
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
|08/19/17
|Clark
|Jr
|Adrian
|Alan
|Failure to Appear
|08/18/17
|Granados
|Saul
|Rolando
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions
|08/18/17
|Pfenning
|Shaina
|Rachelle
|Probation Violation
|08/18/17
|Millet
|Douglas
|Craig
|Failure to Appear
|08/18/17
|Giesel
|Jennifer
|Kae
|DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 2nd Offense
|08/18/17
|Giesel
|Jennifer
|Kae
|DL Violation; Drive In Violation Restrictions
|08/18/17
|Giesel
|Jennifer
|Kae
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
|08/18/17
|Giesel
|Jennifer
|Kae
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/18/17
|Giesel
|Jennifer
|Kae
|Leave the scene of an accident; Injury or Property Damage > $1000
|08/18/17
|Giesel
|Jennifer
|Kae
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
|08/18/17
|Giesel
|Jennifer
|Kae
|Fail to Report Accident Involving Property Damage > $1000
|08/18/17
|Padilla Parra
|Rene
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 2nd Offense
|08/18/17
|Padilla Parra
|Rene
|Failure to Appear
|08/18/17
|Arevalo Mendoza
|Sean
|Carlos
|Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order
|08/18/17
|Carithers
|Tiffany
|Nichole
|Probation Violation
|08/18/17
|Green
|Tiffany
|Dawn
|Probation Violation
|08/18/17
|Kerr
|William
|Michael
|Failure to Appear
|08/18/17
|Kerr
|William
|Michael
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
|08/18/17
|Struble
|Whitleigh
|Renee
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/18/17
|Salsbery
|Erice
|Benard
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
