Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/21/17 Currie Alex Michael Burglary; Vehicle, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
08/21/17 Currie Alex Michael Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $25,000 to $99,999
08/21/17 Bashline Christopher Michael Failure to Appear
08/21/17 Jones Deborah Diane In Transit From-To Other Agency
08/21/17 Beachy Darrell Eugene Failure to Appear
08/21/17 Beachy Darrell Eugene Failure to Appear
08/21/17 Moore Michael Dean Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g; within 1000′ of school
08/21/17 Moore Michael Dean Drugs; Distribute Substance designated in 65-4105,4107,4109,4111(Oxy, Hydrocodone); < 10 dosage units; 1000′ of school
08/21/17 Moore Michael Dean Drugs; Distribute Substance designated in 65-4105,4107,4109,4111(Oxy, Hydrocodone); < 10 dosage units; 1000′ of school
08/21/17 Moore Michael Dean Criminal Use of Weapons; Possession of Firearm by someone Addicted to and an unlawful user of controlled substance
08/21/17 Arnold Tisha Marie Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly use Physical contact in angry/rude manner w/ weapon
08/21/17 Arnold Bruce Lee Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
08/21/17 Richards-Kutz Jacob Ryan Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
08/21/17 Richards-Kutz Jacob Ryan Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
08/20/17 Brown James Gatlin Probation Violation
08/20/17 Brown James Gatlin Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/20/17 Brown James Gatlin Domestic Battery; Knowing or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)
08/20/17 Brown James Gatlin Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
08/20/17 Abernathy Amanda Ann Failure to Appear
08/20/17 Lewis Clint Arthur DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 2nd Offense; Child present
08/20/17 Lewis Clint Arthur Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage
08/20/17 Lewis Clint Arthur DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/20/17 Lewis Clint Arthur Endangering a Child
08/20/17 Smith Linda Jean Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/20/17 Smith Linda Jean Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance
08/20/17 Smith Linda Jean Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage
08/20/17 Nelson Rachael Louise Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/20/17 Nelson Rachael Louise Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
08/20/17 Nelson Rachael Louise Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
08/20/17 Nelson Rachael Louise Failure to Appear
08/20/17 Cunningham Jeramy Michael DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/20/17 Cunningham Jeramy Michael Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance
08/20/17 Mitchell Pamela Jo DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense
08/20/17 Mitchell Pamela Jo Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage
08/20/17 Moore Quinton Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
08/20/17 Moore Quinton Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway
08/20/17 Hernandez Jr Hugo Rene Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
08/20/17 Jaye Jace Tyler Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
08/20/17 Jaye Jace Tyler DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
08/19/17 Collins Gregory Lawon Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/19/17 Allen Christopher Leevon DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/19/17 Allen Christopher Leevon Failure to Appear
08/19/17 Stewart Joshua Allan Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
08/19/17 Dickson Leila Renee Worthless Checks; Less than $1,000
08/19/17 Pulliam Danny Ray Failure to Appear
08/19/17 Christner Patrick Edwin DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
08/19/17 Surdi Kirk Anthony DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/19/17 Brown Kristine Lynn Flee & Elude; Reckless Driving (KSA 8-1566)
08/19/17 Brown Kristine Lynn DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 4th and Subsequent Offenses
08/19/17 Brown Kristine Lynn DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/19/17 Clark Jr Adrian Alan Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
08/19/17 Clark Jr Adrian Alan Failure to Appear
08/18/17 Granados Saul Rolando DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions
08/18/17 Pfenning Shaina Rachelle Probation Violation
08/18/17 Millet Douglas Craig Failure to Appear
08/18/17 Giesel Jennifer Kae DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 2nd Offense
08/18/17 Giesel Jennifer Kae DL Violation; Drive In Violation Restrictions
08/18/17 Giesel Jennifer Kae Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
08/18/17 Giesel Jennifer Kae DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/18/17 Giesel Jennifer Kae Leave the scene of an accident; Injury or Property Damage > $1000
08/18/17 Giesel Jennifer Kae Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
08/18/17 Giesel Jennifer Kae Fail to Report Accident Involving Property Damage > $1000
08/18/17 Padilla Parra Rene DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 2nd Offense
08/18/17 Padilla Parra Rene Failure to Appear
08/18/17 Arevalo Mendoza Sean Carlos Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order
08/18/17 Carithers Tiffany Nichole Probation Violation
08/18/17 Green Tiffany Dawn Probation Violation
08/18/17 Kerr William Michael Failure to Appear
08/18/17 Kerr William Michael Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
08/18/17 Struble Whitleigh Renee DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/18/17 Salsbery Erice Benard DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
