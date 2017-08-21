Cuthbert has big day; Royals avoid sweep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cheslor Cuthbert homered and drove in three runs, Alcides Escobar also had three RBIs and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Cam Gallagher also drove in a run for the Royals, who finally got their bats going after scoring just once in the first two games of the series. Kansas City piled up 12 hits and six runs off Cleveland starter Danny Salazar (5-6), and finished with 15 hits for the day.

Jason Hammel (6-9) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk to win for only the second time since June 19. The Royals’ right-hander had been 1-3 with six no-decisions during that span.

Kelvin Herrera gave up a run against the bottom of the Indians’ order before finishing the game.