Boys and Girls Club starts new program at HMS 7

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson 7th grade students have a new opportunity to engage in leadership activities and Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson programming.

Thanks to a partnership with the Hutchinson school district, the club has space at Hutchinson Middle School 7 to provide a teen room. Tabetha Gray, BGCH Teen Director, is an award-winning educator and will teach three sections of leadership classes during the school day and then run the HMS 7 after school program.

The class will be based on Boys & Girls Clubs of America curriculum. Students do not have to be club members to take the class. All HMS 7 students are invited to join the club for free. The club offers programming focused on academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. Transportation will be provided several nights of the week to the BGCH Shadduck Park location for teen nights where teens enjoy a meal and a wide range of planned and free play activities.

The collaboration between the Boys & Girls Club and HMS 7 has the potential to reach 180 youth with much needed leadership skills training. In addition,there will be a place for kids to go after school to get help with homework, socialize with friends and learn about careers.

Heartland Credit Union is supporting the leadership activities that students will explore in the leadership essentials class.