Kansas man dies after vehicle goes airborne, rolls

SMITH COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 8a.m. Sunday in Smith County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Dodge Stratus driven by Trevor L. Rempe, 26, Osborne, was northbound on U.S. 281 just north of Portis.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle entered the east ditch at U road, became airborne and rolled.

Rempe was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Clark-Gashaw Mortuary. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.