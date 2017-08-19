Police search for 2 suspects after Kansas carjacking

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and continue the search for two suspects.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of SE 6th and Gilmore in Topeka after reports of an aggravated robbery and car theft, according to a media release.

A woman told police she had been parked inside her black 2008 Dodge Caliber when a white Mercury passenger car pulled up beside her.

Two white males, one armed with a handgun got out of the vehicle fired the gun and forced her from her car. She was not injured. The suspects drove away in her car that had a temporary tag.

The suspects are described as white males. The first is 6-foot 2-inches tall and weighing approximately 250-pounds. He wore a black shirt, blue jeans and was armed with handgun.

The second suspect is described as skinny and wearing a multi-colored mask.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police.