Kansas man hospitalized after I-70 motorcycle accident

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 7p.m. Friday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 BMW Motorcycle driven by Jesse C. Goetz, 37, Ellsworth, was eastbound on Interstate 70 six miles east of Wilson in the right lane.

The motorcycle struck a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup pulling a trailer that was slowing with emergency hazards lights on.

Goetz was transported to the hospital in Salina. The driver of the pickup Vincente C. Conley, Cushing, OK., was not injured.

Goetz was wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.