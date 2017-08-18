Unemployment rates increase some

TOPEKA, Kan. — The latest numbers from the Kansas Department of Labor show the unemployment rates in the area going up slightly in July.

The rate in Hutchinson for July was at 5 percent, up from 4.5 percent in June, but less than the 5.6 percent rate in July of 2016.

For Reno County, the rate for July is at 4.9 percent, up from 4.3 percent in June, but less than the 5.4 percent rate in July of 2016.

According to the Labor Department numbers, there were 1,430 residents of the county looking for work last month, most of those in Hutchinson.

Of course, with the Siemens layoff announcement Friday, we could see that number increase in future months.

Surrounding counties also saw slight increases in unemployment numbers last month.

As for the state as a whole, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in July. This was unchanged from June and down from 4.2 percent in July 2016.