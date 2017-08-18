Students awarded Kansas Agriculture Skills & Competencies Certificates

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Twenty-four students from four schools in Kansas have been awarded the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Kansas Agriculture Skills & Competencies Certificate. Of these, 20 were awarded the general certificate, three were awarded the animal science certificate, and one student was awarded the plant systems certificate.

Schools with students earning certificates include: Buhler (USD 313), Centre (USD 397), Ellsworth (USD 327) and Hugoton (USD 210).

Students have demonstrated excellence in their agricultural education programs and completed requirements in three agricultural education areas of classroom instruction, supervised agricultural experience learning and leadership development through FFA. Students are also required to have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher in all school courses.

Those from Buhler High School include:

Garrett Bartel

Garret Beck

Garret Boeger

Bradley Ensz

Hunter French

Tyler Miller

Gus Quillin

Josh Turner

Alexzander Wingert