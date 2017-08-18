Local man formally charged with aggravated burglary

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of three people suspected in an aggravated burglary case on Aug. 13 was in court Friday morning for the formal reading of charges.

William Baggett Jr., 38, was charged with aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and criminal damage.

He’s accused of entering a residence in the 1200 block of East 11th without permission and threatening the two female residents with a Sigma 9VE handgun. He’s also accused of causing damage to a rear entry door.

Michelle Baggett and Michael Sifuentes were also arrested, according to statements made in court.

The case against William Baggett will now move to a waiver-status docket.