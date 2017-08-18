Hutchinson and Kingman receive funding for road improvement projects

TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty projects that will improve intersections and streets in Kansas cities have been selected for funding through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program, which funds improvements to state highways that extend through cities.

Under the program, a city contributes up to 25 percent of the project cost based on its population.

Projects involve maintenance work, such as resurfacing, and are funded up to $300,000 per project.

Hutchinson and Kingman will each receive $300,000 for surface preservation from this program.