Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/18/17 Mendoza David Larry Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway 08/18/17 Cronk Dakotah Matthew Failure to Appear 08/18/17 Cronk Dakotah Matthew Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; > $25,000 08/18/17 Roberts Timothy Glenn Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance 08/18/17 Johnson Jason Dirrell Failure to Appear 08/18/17 Tidd Tammy Nicole Direct Contempt 08/18/17 Ryan Alyssa Monique Probation Violation 08/18/17 Silva Jr Jose Failure to Appear 08/18/17 Cunningham Jeramy Michael Disorderly Conduct; Disturbing an assembly 08/18/17 Cunningham Jeramy Michael Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant 08/18/17 Vogt Lee Steven Giving False Alarm; Making Call for Any Emergency Services 08/18/17 Altman III William Wallace DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense 08/18/17 Altman III William Wallace Drugs; Possession of Marijuana 08/18/17 Altman III William Wallace Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 08/18/17 Altman III William Wallace Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage 08/17/17 Queen Arty Travis DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense 08/17/17 Queen Arty Travis Liability Insurance; Operate Vehicle without 08/17/17 Gendreau Sarah Michelle Failure to Appear 08/17/17 Martinez Melanie Dawn Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 08/17/17 Martinez Melanie Dawn Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 08/17/17 Martinez Melanie Dawn Criminal Use of a Financial Card; Without consent; Less than $1,000 in 7 days 08/17/17 Spencer Kathy Lynn DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator 08/17/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Probation Violation 08/17/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Probation Violation 08/17/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Probation Violation 08/17/17 Moore Kyle Duane Probation Violation 08/17/17 Hernandez Juan Dominguez DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/17/17 Stubby Joshua Matthew Assault; Simple 08/17/17 Stubby Joshua Matthew Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct