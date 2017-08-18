Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|08/18/17
|Mendoza
|David
|Larry
|Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway
|08/18/17
|Cronk
|Dakotah
|Matthew
|Failure to Appear
|08/18/17
|Cronk
|Dakotah
|Matthew
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; > $25,000
|08/18/17
|Roberts
|Timothy
|Glenn
|Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance
|08/18/17
|Johnson
|Jason
|Dirrell
|Failure to Appear
|08/18/17
|Tidd
|Tammy
|Nicole
|Direct Contempt
|08/18/17
|Ryan
|Alyssa
|Monique
|Probation Violation
|08/18/17
|Silva
|Jr
|Jose
|Failure to Appear
|08/18/17
|Cunningham
|Jeramy
|Michael
|Disorderly Conduct; Disturbing an assembly
|08/18/17
|Cunningham
|Jeramy
|Michael
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
|08/18/17
|Vogt
|Lee
|Steven
|Giving False Alarm; Making Call for Any Emergency Services
|08/18/17
|Altman
|III
|William
|Wallace
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
|08/18/17
|Altman
|III
|William
|Wallace
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|08/18/17
|Altman
|III
|William
|Wallace
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|08/18/17
|Altman
|III
|William
|Wallace
|Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage
|08/17/17
|Queen
|Arty
|Travis
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
|08/17/17
|Queen
|Arty
|Travis
|Liability Insurance; Operate Vehicle without
|08/17/17
|Gendreau
|Sarah
|Michelle
|Failure to Appear
|08/17/17
|Martinez
|Melanie
|Dawn
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|08/17/17
|Martinez
|Melanie
|Dawn
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|08/17/17
|Martinez
|Melanie
|Dawn
|Criminal Use of a Financial Card; Without consent; Less than $1,000 in 7 days
|08/17/17
|Spencer
|Kathy
|Lynn
|DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator
|08/17/17
|Fisher
|Bobby
|Ray
|Probation Violation
|08/17/17
|Fisher
|Bobby
|Ray
|Probation Violation
|08/17/17
|Fisher
|Bobby
|Ray
|Probation Violation
|08/17/17
|Moore
|Kyle
|Duane
|Probation Violation
|08/17/17
|Hernandez
|Juan
|Dominguez
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/17/17
|Stubby
|Joshua
|Matthew
|Assault; Simple
|08/17/17
|Stubby
|Joshua
|Matthew
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
