Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/18/17 Mendoza David Larry Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway
08/18/17 Cronk Dakotah Matthew Failure to Appear
08/18/17 Cronk Dakotah Matthew Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; > $25,000
08/18/17 Roberts Timothy Glenn Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance
08/18/17 Johnson Jason Dirrell Failure to Appear
08/18/17 Tidd Tammy Nicole Direct Contempt
08/18/17 Ryan Alyssa Monique Probation Violation
08/18/17 Silva Jr Jose Failure to Appear
08/18/17 Cunningham Jeramy Michael Disorderly Conduct; Disturbing an assembly
08/18/17 Cunningham Jeramy Michael Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
08/18/17 Vogt Lee Steven Giving False Alarm; Making Call for Any Emergency Services
08/18/17 Altman III William Wallace DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
08/18/17 Altman III William Wallace Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
08/18/17 Altman III William Wallace Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
08/18/17 Altman III William Wallace Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage
08/17/17 Queen Arty Travis DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
08/17/17 Queen Arty Travis Liability Insurance; Operate Vehicle without
08/17/17 Gendreau Sarah Michelle Failure to Appear
08/17/17 Martinez Melanie Dawn Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/17/17 Martinez Melanie Dawn Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
08/17/17 Martinez Melanie Dawn Criminal Use of a Financial Card; Without consent; Less than $1,000 in 7 days
08/17/17 Spencer Kathy Lynn DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator
08/17/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Probation Violation
08/17/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Probation Violation
08/17/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Probation Violation
08/17/17 Moore Kyle Duane Probation Violation
08/17/17 Hernandez Juan Dominguez DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/17/17 Stubby Joshua Matthew Assault; Simple
08/17/17 Stubby Joshua Matthew Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
