Collins granted community corrections in distribution case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man who entered a plea in two cases including a drug distribution case was granted three years community corrections on a roughly 11-year sentence.

Jeremiah Collins was convicted of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute drugs and interference with law enforcement in one case, and aggravated failure to appear in a second.

It was back on Jan. 17, 2015, when a highway patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding. After making contact with the driver, the officer saw a green glass bong with marijuana residue. During a search of that vehicle, the officer allegedly located a silver and black combination lock box. Used baggies with the alleged methamphetamine were inside. Also located were new baggies, a working scale, two straws, a loaded syringe, $20 and two bags that allegedly contained approximately 7.5 grams of meth.

Collins allegedly gave the name of Jacob Ray Towne, but, after running his fingerprints, officers were able to identify him as Collins, who was wanted by the Kansas Department of Corrections for a parole violation. He served time for drug convictions in Sedgwick County and a burglary conviction out of Sumner County.

Then on Nov. 21, 2015, he failed to show in court for a hearing on the other case, so the state charged him with aggravated failure to appear.

The state didn’t object to the defense recommendation that Collins be placed on community corrections.