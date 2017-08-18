2 Kansas men jailed after prostitution sting

LYON COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect for alleged prostitution.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department and the Emporia Police Department Narcotics Unit conducted a sting for prostitution. Through the course of the investigation they identified 2 suspects, according to a media release.

Officers arrested Timothy Worthen, 48, Emporia, for the selling of sexual relations.

On Thursday, police arrested John Potter, 33, Allen, KS, was arrested for the selling of sexual relations, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of

paraphernalia, child endangerment, and use of telecommunications in drug transaction.