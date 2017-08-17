‘You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.’ enforcement campaign begins Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — From Aug. 17 through Labor Day, Hutchinson Police will join 150 other local and state police agencies across the state in a crackdown aimed at removing drunk, drugged, and other dangerous drivers from the roadways.

Titled, “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.,” the enforcement campaign is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

Kansas averages three persons injured every day, and one person killed every three days, in crashes where at least one of the drivers involved is impaired by alcohol and/or another drug.

Officers remind drivers to responsibly designate a sober driver or call area transportation.