USD 308 Theater Department seeking patrons

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A program designed to support the theater program at Hutchinson High School will continue for the 2017-18 school year.

Additionally, the Theater Department has added a fundraiser show for 2017-18.

The patron program for Hutch High theater has four levels – Benefactor at $200, Angel at $100, Gold Star at $80 and Blue Star at $50.

At the Benefactor level, the donor gets 12 complimentary tickets, a one-line ad in the program and preferred seating for a party of 12. At the Angel level, the donor gets eight complimentary tickets, a one-liner in programs and preferred seating for a party of eight. At the Gold Star level, the donor gets six tickets, a one-liner in programs and preferred seating for four. At the Blue Star level, the donor receives four tickets, a one-liner in play programs and preferred seating for a party of four.

Deadline to become a patron and be included in the first program for 2017-18 is Sept. 15.

The Theater Department also has added a fundraiser show for 2017-18, the Nora and Delia Ephron play, “Love, Loss and What I Wore.” The show will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, and Saturday, Aug. 26, in the HHS Professional Learning Center, which is adjacent to the HHS Cafeteria. Tickets are for a $10 suggested donation. Since seating is limited, tickets may be reserved by emailing henlinet@usd308.com.

The play, which is for a more mature audience, is a series of monologues, using a cast of five women. Each monologue is about the woman’s relationships at the time of a key event in her life and the wardrobes she wore. The wardrobe, in effect, becomes a time capsule of these important events.

Actresses for the show are Tobie Henline, Kris Anshutz, Toni Loewen, Becky Christner and Marcie McKinnell.

The Theater Department has four other productions already booked in 2017-18.

The first is “Sister Act,” Oct. 19 to 21 at 7:30 p.m. each night; Student Showcase Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. each night; “Macbeth” on March 8 to 10 at 7:30 p.m. each night; and Senior Directed One Act Plays April 26 at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Tobie Henline, Hutch High theater director, at (620) 615-4100.