Michigan man busted for marijuana distribution in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 21-year-old Big Rapids, Michigan, man is jailed in Hutchinson after he was caught with a large quantity of marijuana Thursday afternoon.

Douglas Wyatt Kiss was traveling north on K-14 at 56th, traveling 89 mph in a 65 mph zone. The deputy managed to stop the vehicle. Upon contact, the officer could smell the odor of marijuana. The driver told the deputy that he had approximately 21 ounces of marijuana that he apparently brought from Colorado. He was given the drugs in Colorado and told to take them to Joplin, Missouri.

In the trunk, officers found 17 black containers labeled “THC for medical use only,” four bags with the same label and a pickle jar, all of which were full of the green leafy substance. There was also a food sealer in the trunk.

Total weight, according to sheriff’s officials, was 23.34 ounces.

Potential charges include possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute.

Kiss is jailed with a bond of $7,250. He’ll be back in court next week.