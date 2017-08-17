Hutch woman busted for stealing valuable coins

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local woman was in court Thursday morning where she was read two charges for the theft of gold and silver coins with a high value. The alleged crimes occurred last year.

Donna Sue Boggs is charged with two counts of theft of property or services. She is accused of stealing 60 gold coins on Aug. 22, 2016, with a value between $25,000 and $100,000.

She’s also accused of stealing two gold coins and 10 silver coins with a value of more than $1,500, but less than $25,000. This crime allegedly occurred on March 29, 2016.

She’s jailed on a bond of $3,000. Her case now moves to a waiver-status docket on Aug. 23.