Hutch Regional announces partnership with WCA

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center has announced a new partnership with Wound Care Advantage (WCA), bringing new technologies and greater operational efficiencies to its wound care facility. The Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center at Hutchinson Regional was established in 2006 to service patients in Hutchinson and the surrounding area including Central & Western Kansas, Eastern Colorado and Northwestern Oklahoma.

Many patients suffer from chronic non-healing wounds brought on by conditions such as diabetes and arterial disease. With a five-year mortality rate of 68 percent for diabetics after limb amputation, it’s critical to aggressively treat and heal problem wounds as quickly as possible. Patients in rural areas often have difficulty finding specialized treatment close to home.

“We’re committed to bringing high quality wound care services to patients in Hutchinson and surrounding areas as we enter this exciting phase of growth,” Ken Johnson, CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, said. “When we first met with Mike Comer and his team, we knew that Wound Care Advantage was the ideal partner because they share our ‘patient-first’ philosophy. Everything else flows from that, including new technologies, tools, compliance checks and analytics that bring a whole new level of terrific treatment options to our center.”

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Hutchinson Regional Medical Center as they continue to strengthen their wound care program,” Mike Comer, CEO of Wound Care Advantage, said. “Patients in rural outlying areas now have access to world-class treatment from an exceptionally talented team of physicians and nurses.”