Hutch man bound over for trial in manslaughter case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man charged with involuntary manslaughter and other charges for an accident that killed a 15-year-old has been bound over for trial.

The hearing in the case against Dawson Lehman began last month, but one witness called by the state appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Judge Joe McCarville ordered that the young man be tested. He tested positive for being under the influence, so the judge ordered the case in recess. It resumed Wednesday and Lehman was bound over for trial by Judge McCarville.

Lehman faces the charges because 15-year-old Aaron Powers died from his injuries after being in a rollover accident back on June 24, 2015, in the 11000 block of East 43rd. Powers was a passenger in Lehman’s vehicle. Fifteen-year-old Dalton Stoecklein was taken to a Wichita hospital in that accident.

The truck went out of control and left the road. It rolled over several times before coming to rest in a wheat field near Rayl Road. Sheriff’s deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol units arrived on the scene and found the two 15-year-olds lying in the middle of the road.

Stoecklein and Powers were airlifted to Wichita hospitals with head injuries. Powers died as a result.

Another passenger, 15-year-old Reighn Armstong, was taken by EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for the treatment of his injuries, while the fourth passenger, 15-year-old Samuel Tarbox, was treated at the scene and released with permission from his parents. Lehman was not injured in the accident.

The case now moves to arraignment on Sept. 11.